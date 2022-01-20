Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Hugo Lloris joined Tottenham in 2012 and is the club's record appearance holder in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has agreed a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2024.

The France goalkeeper's existing deal was due to expire in the summer, and he has been free to talk to foreign clubs since the start of January.

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, the 35-year-old joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012.

He has since made 318 Premier League appearances, keeping 112 clean sheets.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte praised his skipper earlier this month.

"He's our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience," he said.

"He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I'm sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham."