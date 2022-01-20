Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea beat West Ham 4-2 at Victoria Road to reach the Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals

A West Ham supporter was ejected from the stadium during their Women's Continental League Cup home tie against Chelsea on Wednesday following allegations of a homophobic chant.

Chelsea Women Supporters Group said the chant came after the visitors' first goal.

The Blues won 4-2 at Dagenham's Victoria Road to reach the semi-finals.

A West Ham statement confirmed that the individual was "ejected from the stadium" following the reports.

The statement added: "West Ham continues to be unequivocal in its stance - we have a zero-tolerance approach to any forms of discrimination.

"Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the football club and we are committed to ensuring everyone is free to enjoy watching our teams play in an inclusive environment."

Chelsea Women Supporters Group said on Twitter it was "shocked at hearing a homophobic chant sung by a West Ham fan during the game".

The statement added: "There is no place for homophobia in football. We condemn this and all forms of discrimination."