Chelsea are looking to win the competition for the third year in a row

Holders Chelsea will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup.

Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat West Ham 4-2 to reach the last four, while Manchester United overcame five-time winners and Women's Super League leaders Arsenal.

Three-time winners Manchester City - who knocked out last year's finalists Bristol City - take on Tottenham in the other semi-final.

Ties will be played 2-3 February.

The final of the competition will take place at Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium on 5 March.

Semi-final draw

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Manchester United