Women's Continental League Cup: Holders Chelsea drawn against Man Utd in semis, Man City host Spurs
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Holders Chelsea will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup.
Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat West Ham 4-2 to reach the last four, while Manchester United overcame five-time winners and Women's Super League leaders Arsenal.
Three-time winners Manchester City - who knocked out last year's finalists Bristol City - take on Tottenham in the other semi-final.
Ties will be played 2-3 February.
The final of the competition will take place at Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium on 5 March.
Semi-final draw
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea v Manchester United
