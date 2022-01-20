Last updated on .From the section National League

The match against Paulton Rovers took place at Bristol Manor Farm's ground, The Creek

A non-league manager has been banned for 12 matches by the Football Association for abusing a referee.

Lee Lashenko, of Bristol Manor Farm FC in the Southern League Division One South, was filmed confronting the referee after their FA Trophy defeat by Paulton Rovers FC on 9 October.

Lashenko admitted abusive language but denied his behaviour was threatening.

He was given an eight-match ground ban, a four-match touchline ban and a £250 fine.

Footage of Lashenko shouting at the referee and being held back by players was circulated on social media following the club's match last autumn.

The FA's independent Regulatory Commission found him guilty of two breaches for threatening behaviour in and/or around the field of play and for improper language and/or behaviour in and/or around the changing room.

Bristol Manor Farm put out a statement last October that offered the club's "sincerest apologies" for the distress caused by the incident.

"As a club, we do not condone nor encourage the type of behaviour that was displayed ... and will be taking the necessary action to ensure that this does not happen again, as this is not something that our club represents."

Lashenko took over as manager at the team, in the seventh tier of the EFL, ahead of the 2013-14 season.