George Cooper moved to Argyle from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020 but has made just 19 appearances

Plymouth Argyle defender George Cooper will miss the rest of the season after undergoing a second knee operation.

Cooper, 25, had surgery in January 2021 and made a brief return in August before playing against Charlton in League One in November.

He started against Rochdale in the FA Cup in December but has not played since after aggravating the injury.

"I'm gutted for George because he has worked hard to try and get fully fit," said Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

"It's part and parcel of the game. He'll have to go away now and do his rehab properly and try and get himself back fit for pre-season again."

He is the second Argyle player out for the rest of the season after fellow defender Brendan Galloway needed surgery on his knee last month after being injured against Wigan.