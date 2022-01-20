Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Scotland lifted the trophy last year after three straight wins

Scotland will warm up for April's crucial Women's World Cup qualifiers by starting the defence of the Pinatar Cup against Wales on 16 February.

The Scots won the invitational tournament in Spain last year, when it was a round-robin involving Northern Ireland, Ukraine and Iceland.

This time, on 19 February, the winners will face whoever comes out on top between Belgium and Slovakia.

The losers will also face one another on that day.

With the competition splitting into gold medal and consolation paths, a final game is guaranteed against either Hungary, who are also in Scotland's World Cup qualifying group, Russia, Poland, or Republic of Ireland on 22 February.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa will take his squad to the 10-day training camp hoping to repeat the trio of victories that secured the trophy last season.

His side sit second in Europe's World Cup qualifying Group B, five points behind Spain, ahead of April's double header away to fourth-top Ukraine and at home to the section leaders.

A win for Ukraine in that first match would bring them back to within three points of the Scots with a game in hand in the race for a runners-up play-off spot.