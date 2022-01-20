Celtic have fought off a late move from West Bromwich Albion and are pushing ahead to close the £1.5m capture of midfielder Matt O'Riley from MK Dons and the 21-year-old's transfer could be completed on Thursday. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic are keeping tabs on Mehdi Ghayedi after Shabab Al Ahli set a £3.5m asking price for the Iran 23-year-old forward, while Nimes say they will not allow midfielder Zinedine Ferhat to leave the club this month despite interest in the 28-year-old from Celtic, St Etienne and clubs in Turkey. (Daily Record)

Celtic-linked winger Hannes Wolf is closing in on a move to Swansea City from Borussia Moenchengladbach. (The Scotsman)

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are the latest Premier League clubs to run the rule over Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay, joining Manchester United, Leicester City and Southampton in sending scouts to run the rule over the 18-year-old right-back against Rangers on Tuesday night, while there is also strong interest from Bologna, Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Press & Journal)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson says he was too busy preparing for Tuesday's match with Rangers, against whom he scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, to take much notice of a wild report suggesting Cagliari are interested in taking the 22-year-old on loan before paying £3.5m for him in the summer should they avoid relegation from Serie A. (Scottish Daily Express)

Millwall manager Gary Rowett admits he is powerless to stop 15-year-old Zak Lovelace, who has been watched regularly by Rangers this season, leaving the club, with the striker also attracting interest from a number of clubs including Leicester City and former club Brighton & Hove Albion. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone have tabled a bid to bring Livingston winger Alan Forrest to McDiarmid Park this January, with the 25-year-old out of contract in the summer. (The Herald)

Out-of-favour Heart of Midlothian striker Armand Gnanduillet is in talks with Le Mans and could complete a transfer to the French club within 48 hours despite interest from several English Football League clubs and National League outfit Wrexham in the 29-year-old. (Edinburgh Evening News)

English League One club Cambridge United are keen on Dundee United striker Max Biamou, while Wrexham are also keeping tabs on the 31-year-old Frenchman, who is out of contract in the summer and has made only three appearances for the Scottish Premiership side. (Scottish Daily Express)

Former England striker Jermain Defoe could be set for a return to Sunderland following his departure from Rangers last week. (Scottish Daily Express)

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has welcomed Martin Boyle's latest Australia call-up and believes his side can cope with the key winger's absence even if there is a further delay to the work permit for new signing Elias Melkersen. (The Herald)