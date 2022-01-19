Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Hayden Mullins was with Crystal Palace, West Ham, Portsmouth and Birmingham City during his playing career

Colchester United have parted company with head coach Hayden Mullins after Tuesday's defeat by Sutton United.

The 42-year-old was put in caretaker charge in March 2021 and confirmed in the post two months later.

Colchester have only one five of their 24 games in League Two this season and are 22nd in the table, three points above the relegation places.

Former Colchester player Wayne Brown has been appointed as interim boss by chairman Robbie Cowling.

It is Brown's third spell in charge; he had one stint in 2015, then a second between the departure of Steve Ball in February 2021 and Mullins taking over.

He will be assisted by Joe Dunne, who was U's manager from 2012 to 2014, and Dave Huzzey.

Mullins' assistant Alex Dyer, the former Kilmarnock manager, has also left the club.

"I want to make it clear that the responsibility for our current league position lies with everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, and I include myself in that," Cowling said in a statement.

"Everyone remaining must shoulder some of that responsibility, individually and collectively.

"I'd like to thank Hayden for ensuring our survival last season, and thank both he and Alex for their hard work this season - and I wish them the best of luck in the future."

Colchester are next in action with an away game against Salford City on Saturday.