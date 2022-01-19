Last updated on .From the section Hull

Championship club Hull City have been taken over by the Turkey-based Akun Medya Group.

The deal has been approved by the English Football League and Acun have taken control with immediate effect.

It brings to end Assem and Ehab Allam's 12-year spell in charge of the club, during which fans repeatedly protested about the way it was run.

"We have many big dreams and goals to achieve together with our fans," said new owner Acun Ilicali.

More to follow.