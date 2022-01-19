Last updated on .From the section European Football

Hatem Ben Arfa has two goals for France in 15 appearances

Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined French champions Lille on a six-month deal.

The 34-year-old, who has 15 France caps, has been a free agent since leaving Bordeaux at the end of last season.

Lille will be Ben Arfa's 10th club in 15 years as a professional.

He began his career at Lyon and has also played for Marseille, Hull City on loan, Nice, Paris St-Germain, Rennes and Real Valladolid.

Ben Arfa signed for Newcastle United from Marseille in January 2011 and scored 13 goals in 76 league appearances for the Tyneside club.

His Magpies contract was terminated in January 2015 by mutual consent after a loan spell at Hull ended early.