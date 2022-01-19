Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

The Football Association is looking into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player in a Premier League match earlier this season following reports of irregular betting patterns.

No details have been revealed over who the player is.

But The Athletic reports external-link that bookmakers contacted the FA after unusual betting patterns were spotted.

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it."

It is understood that the matter is not under formal investigation by the FA.

Spot-betting allows people to place bets on specific details of matches - such as bookings, or the number of corners - rather than the overall outcome of a game.

In April 2018, Lincoln defender Bradley Wood was banned from playing for six years after twice getting intentionally booked during his side's FA Cup run the previous season.

Wood received a five-year ban for match-fixing offences, and a further 12-month suspension after admitting 22 charges of betting on the outcome of matches and one charge of passing on information.