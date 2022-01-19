Xavi says Ousmane Dembele needs to sign new contract or Barcelona will 'find an exit'

Ousmane Dembele
Dembele's participation at the delayed Euro 2020 was cut short by a knee injury

Barcelona boss Xavi says France winger Ousmane Dembele must sign a new contract with the club or he will have to leave.

Dembele's deal runs out in the summer and Xavi says talks over a renewal have been taking place for five months and "we cannot wait any longer".

"Either the player renews or we look for an exit for the player - there is no other possibility," he added.

"We are in a complicated situation and we have been very clear with Ousmane."

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £96.8m and potentially rising to £135.5m, although the 24-year-old's time at the Nou Camp has been hampered by injuries.

He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle and now Liverpool.

"He wants to stay but it has not been agreed so we have to make a decision as a club and that is either to renew or find an exit," said Xavi, who took over as Barcelona boss in November.

"It's a shame. He has played every possible minute since I have been coach."

