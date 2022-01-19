Xavi says Ousmane Dembele needs to sign new contract or Barcelona will 'find an exit'
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Barcelona boss Xavi says France winger Ousmane Dembele must sign a new contract with the club or he will have to leave.
Dembele's deal runs out in the summer and Xavi says talks over a renewal have been taking place for five months and "we cannot wait any longer".
"Either the player renews or we look for an exit for the player - there is no other possibility," he added.
"We are in a complicated situation and we have been very clear with Ousmane."
Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth an initial £96.8m and potentially rising to £135.5m, although the 24-year-old's time at the Nou Camp has been hampered by injuries.
He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United, Newcastle and now Liverpool.
"He wants to stay but it has not been agreed so we have to make a decision as a club and that is either to renew or find an exit," said Xavi, who took over as Barcelona boss in November.
"It's a shame. He has played every possible minute since I have been coach."
- The artist formerly known as evil or genius? The team uncover the truths behind pop legend Prince
- Who is the Q Shaman? The search for the story that drove crowds to storm the US Capitol