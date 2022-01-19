Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Lingard had an impressive loan spell at West Ham last season

Newcastle United want to take England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United.

Lingard, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is attracting interest from clubs as he struggles to get game time.

United are reluctant to loan out the 29-year-old as it would effectively end his Old Trafford career.

Deals with Tottenham and West Ham have been dismissed as United feel that would strengthen a top-four rival.

Newcastle, who are fighting relegation, are not in the same bracket.

The Tyneside club have the option of trying to sign Lingard permanently, although it is thought the player would prefer to wait until the summer before deciding his next club.