The FA Women's League Cup
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Continental League Cup: Williams winner sends Spurs through to semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tottenham women
Tottenham have never won the Women's Continental League Cup

Rachel Williams scored as Tottenham Hotspur beat Liverpool 1-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup.

Liverpool were the only Championship side left in the competition.

Williams was first to react to Jessica Naz's cross into the box and fired home in the 72nd minute.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Women's Super League - level on points with second-placed Chelsea - and are pushing for a Champions League spot.

The victory made it three wins from four in all competitions for Rehanne Skinner's side.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women41303218
2Sunderland Ladies412139-67
3Blackburn Ladies42024406
4Sheffield United Women41213305
5Aston Villa Women41129454

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women4301143119
2Man Utd Women42208539
3Everton Women420258-36
4Leicester City Women4112511-65
5Durham Women401338-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women3300152139
2Charlton Athletic Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies31026603
4Watford Women3003019-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32104138
2Reading Women31114314
3Lewes Women302135-23
4Crystal Palace Women302124-23

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women33008089
2London City Lionesses31113305
3Brighton Women310214-33
4B'ham City Women301227-51
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories