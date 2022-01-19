The FA Women's League Cup
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1

Continental League Cup: Alessio Russo goal sends Manchester United into semi-finals

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United celebrate Alessia Russo's goal
Manchester United made it four wins in a row in all competitions with victory over WSL leaders Arsenal

Alessia Russo scored five minutes from the end as Manchester United beat Arsenal 1-0 to reach the Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals.

Russo headed in a Katie Zelem free-kick as United knocked out the Gunners, five-time winners of the competition.

It secured a fourth successive victory in all competitions for Marc Skinner's side.

United, who are third in the Women's Super League, are seeking to win the League Cup for the first time.

Wednesday 19th January 2022

Group Standings

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women41303218
2Sunderland Ladies412139-67
3Blackburn Ladies42024406
4Sheffield United Women41213305
5Aston Villa Women41129454

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women4301143119
2Man Utd Women42208539
3Everton Women420258-36
4Leicester City Women4112511-65
5Durham Women401338-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women3300152139
2Charlton Athletic Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies31026603
4Watford Women3003019-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32104138
2Reading Women31114314
3Lewes Women302135-23
4Crystal Palace Women302124-23

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women33008089
2London City Lionesses31113305
3Brighton Women310214-33
4B'ham City Women301227-51
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

