Manchester United made it four wins in a row in all competitions with victory over WSL leaders Arsenal

Alessia Russo scored five minutes from the end as Manchester United beat Arsenal 1-0 to reach the Women's Continental League Cup semi-finals.

Russo headed in a Katie Zelem free-kick as United knocked out the Gunners, five-time winners of the competition.

It secured a fourth successive victory in all competitions for Marc Skinner's side.

United, who are third in the Women's Super League, are seeking to win the League Cup for the first time.