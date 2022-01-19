The FA Women's League Cup
Man City WomenManchester City Women3Bristol City WomenBristol City Women1

Continental League Cup: Shaw double helps Manchester City come from behind against Bristol City to reach semi-finals

Manchester City players celebrate
City's victory over Bristol City was their sixth win in a row in all competitions

Manchester City came from behind to beat Bristol City 3-1 at the Academy Stadium and reach the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup.

An own goal from City's Alex Greenwood put last year's finalists ahead, as a cross into the box deflected off the defender at the near post.

Khadija Shaw equalised with a superb solo effort before scoring her - and City's - second just before half-time.

Vicky Losada made it three after capitalising on a defensive error.

Lauren Hemp had already gone close for hosts City shortly before half-time, forcing a good save from Sophie Whitehouse in the Robins' goal.

Shaw almost got her hat-trick but failed to guide Janine Beckie's cross goalwards.

The victory was City's sixth win in a row in all competitions after a difficult start to the season.

