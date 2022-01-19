Last updated on .From the section European Football

Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale have both struggled with injuries this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is hoping the second half of the season "will be better" for forwards Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Both Belgian Hazard, 31, and Welshman Bale, 32, have suffered a series of injury problems this season.

Hazard has been on the fringes and did not feature in the Spanish Super Cup, while Bale has been out since August because of knee, calf and back issues.

Ancelotti said the pair have endured "a lot of setbacks".

Former Tottenham forward Bale is available for Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 tie against Elche after his long lay-off. He started the first three games of the season but has not played for his club since.

Hazard, who joined from Chelsea in 2019, has played 16 times this season but scored only once and failed to play a single minute in Real's Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia despite being fit.

Ancelotti said: "Bale is back now after a long time, Hazard has been fine for a month and he is physically fit.

"I don't have to give advice to Hazard. He has the character and experience to decide himself and by the way, the quality that both of them have could help us a lot.

"Only the first half of the season has gone. They have not had the opportunity to help the team due to the injuries they've had. Hopefully the second half of the season will be better."

Meanwhile, Real reportedly external-link accepted a £42m bid for Hazard from Premier League side Newcastle but the player rejected external-link the move as he wants to join a "big" club.

Asked whether he had spoken to Hazard about his future, Ancelotti added: "No, at the moment he is still a Real Madrid player. He is training, he is focused on the games, we have nothing else to think about.

"Nothing has happened, there is just competition in the team, and every game I have to choose the best team."