Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Alfie May has been Cheltenham's top scorer this season with 10 goals

Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

May, 28, joined the League One club in January 2020 from Doncaster Rovers.

He has made 96 appearances for the Robins since, scoring 29 goals in all competitions, and is the club's top scorer this season with 10 goals.

"Since I joined we have enjoyed a lot of success from winning the League Two title last season to the FA Cup run against Manchester City," he said.

"I want to be involved in the next part of that journey and help the club continue to achieve and establish itself in League One."