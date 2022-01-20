Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Matt O'Riley has scored seven League One goals for MK Dons this season

Celtic have signed midfielder Matt O'Riley from MK Dons on a four-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Fulham before he moved to MK Dons in January 2020.

He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances this season for the English League One side.

"We're delighted to get Matt," said Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. "He's a talented young player and will add to what we've already started.

"He's someone who should fit in well with the group we have here, both from on the field and also the kind of person he is."

Capped by England at Under-18 level, O'Riley played 52 games for MK Dons, scoring nine times.

He is Celtic's fifth January signing, following Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Irish teenager Johnny Kenny.

