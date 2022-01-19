Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

There have been 22 top-flight matches postponed this season because of coronavirus

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal "did the right thing" when requesting the postponement of last weekend's north London derby against Tottenham.

Sunday's game was called off because Arsenal did not have enough players.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte called the decision "strange" and said matches should only be called off because of Covid-19 cases and not for injuries or players on international duty.

"We will defend our club with teeth and nails," said Arteta.

Arteta added: "We're not going to get anybody damaging our name or trying to lie about things that haven't occurred.

"We will make mistakes, we will put our hands up but we will defend our club in a really strong way.

"We didn't have the players necessary to put out a squad available to compete in a Premier League match, that is 100% guaranteed."

Premier League rules say clubs can apply for postponements if Covid-19 is a factor in teams having fewer than 13 players and a goalkeeper available.

The Gunners said a combination of injuries, positive Covid-19 cases and players away with their countries at the Africa Cup of Nations had taken them beyond that threshold.

Tottenham expressed their surprise at the decision and said there may be "unintended consequences", with clubs able to request games be called off largely because of injuries or players on international duty, when the rule was originally brought in to deal mainly with Covid-19 cases.

Arteta, however, has dismissed suggestions Arsenal are manipulating the rules for their own gain, citing defeat at Brentford in their opening Premier League game in August, which went ahead despite a number of positive Covid cases in the Gunners squad.

"It's a no win situation," Arteta said. "When we played the first three games of the season while other teams were postponing matches, we played and we tried to play. We were killed because they say: 'Don't be naive. If you have that many players out, don't play your kids.'

"And now we postpone the match for all the right reasons, believe me.

"We know we did the right thing. We worked together with the FA and the Premier League to make that decision and explain the reasons why. I think if anything, we have been very, very honest."

Aubameyang to have health checks

Arteta also confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in London having tests after he was sent home from the Africa Cup of Nations because of ongoing health issues.

Aubameyang missed Gabon's game against Ghana last Friday after scans revealed "heart lesions" following a bout of Covid.

"He is in London and now he is going through some examinations because we haven't had any clarity from the Gabon national team about the reasons why he came back," said Arteta.

"It is our obligation to make sure that medically the player is safe and is in good condition.

"So far historically, with everything that we have done with the player, he's never had an issue - so hopefully that is the case."