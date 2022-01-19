Harry Brockbank: Bolton release defender who wants USA move
Bolton Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank has been released in order to pursue a move to the United States.
Brockbank, 23, joined the club's academy aged seven and has played 36 times in all competitions since making his first-team debut three years ago.
"I've achieved everything I set out to do as a young lad," he told the club website.
"You can't ask for much more than to captain your hometown team and get a promotion before the age of 23."
Bolton manager Ian Evatt said: "Harry has been a Bolton player for a long, long time, someone who lives locally with a great affiliation for the club."
"We both feel it's probably time for him to get an opportunity to further a career elsewhere."
Brockbank mainly plays at right-back and Evatt recently signed Marlon Fossey on loan from Fulham for that position.