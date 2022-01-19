Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Harry Brockbank made his Bolton debut against Aston Villa in the Championship in 2019

Bolton Wanderers defender Harry Brockbank has been released in order to pursue a move to the United States.

Brockbank, 23, joined the club's academy aged seven and has played 36 times in all competitions since making his first-team debut three years ago.

"I've achieved everything I set out to do as a young lad," he told the club website.

"You can't ask for much more than to captain your hometown team and get a promotion before the age of 23."

Bolton manager Ian Evatt said: "Harry has been a Bolton player for a long, long time, someone who lives locally with a great affiliation for the club."

"We both feel it's probably time for him to get an opportunity to further a career elsewhere."

Brockbank mainly plays at right-back and Evatt recently signed Marlon Fossey on loan from Fulham for that position.