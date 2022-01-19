Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Jordan Storey moved to Preston after helping Exeter City reach the 2018 League Two play-off final

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Preston North End centre-back Jordan Storey on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played 20 times for the Lilywhites this season but has not featured since Ryan Lowe took over as manager on 7 December.

He moved to Deepdale from Exeter City in the summer of 2018 and agreed a new contract through to 2025 last year.

He has played 96 times for Preston and could make his Wednesday debut away at Oxford United on Saturday.

