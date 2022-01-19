Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Matt Smith joined Millwall from QPR in 2019 and made 89 appearances for The Lions in all competitions

Salford City have signed Millwall striker Matt Smith on an 18-month deal.

Smith, 32, joins the League Two club having scored 59 goals in the Championship across spells at The Den, Leeds, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers.

He has only played nine league games this season and told the Ammies: "Any player will tell you that to be wanted and valued is such a big thing.

"It's certainly something I felt from when I first had a conversation with the manager and the club."

Salford City manager Gary Bowyer added: "He's played in the Championship for so long, he's always been a handful.

"You see what he brings to the team, he's a very intelligent person as well as an intelligent footballer.

"Both on and off the pitch, he's going to have a massive impact."

The signing follows deals for midfielders Ryan Watson and Stephen Kelly during the January transfer window.

