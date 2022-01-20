Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Rhys Williams has struggled for first-team opportunities under Swansea boss Russell Martin

Liverpool have recalled defender Rhys Williams from a season-long loan at Swansea City.

Williams, 20, managed only seven appearances - five of which were starts - after joining the Championship club in August.

The England Under-21 centre-back played 19 times for Liverpool last season.

But he has struggled to find any consistency at Swansea and the decision to end his spell in Wales comes as no surprise.

Swansea boss Russell Martin has played with a back three for most of the season, with Kyle Naughton a mainstay in the central position and the likes of Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett and Ryan Manning regularly operating alongside him.

Williams did not make the squad for the draw at Huddersfield last weekend, with his last league appearance coming at Middlesbrough on 4 December.