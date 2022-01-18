Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Conor Hazard is making a fourth loan move since joining Celtic

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has joined Finnish club HJK Helsinki on a one-year loan.

Hazard, 23, has made just one appearance this season - as a substitute in Northern Ireland's friendly win over Estonia in September.

The keeper was previously loaned to Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee.

Since joining Celtic in 2016, Hazard has made seven appearances for the club and won three senior international caps.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.