First Half ends, Mali 0, Equatorial Guinea 0.
Line-ups
Mali
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mounkoro
- 2Traoré
- 17Sacko
- 5Kouyaté
- 6Haïdara
- 4Haïdara
- 26Camara
- 14Malouda Traoré
- 20Bissouma
- 7Doumbia
- 18Koné
Substitutes
- 3Traoré
- 8Samassékou
- 9Touré
- 10Coulibaly
- 11Coulibaly
- 12Sissako
- 16Diarra
- 19Djenepo
- 21Traoré
- 22Diawara
- 23Dieng
- 25Sinayoko
Equatorial Guinea
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Owono Ngua Akeng
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
- 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
- 11Owono Nchama
- 6Salvador EdúBooked at 23mins
- 22GanetBooked at 43mins
- 8Machín
- 17Miranda BoachoBooked at 32mins
- 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
- 18Hanza Meha
Substitutes
- 2Mayé
- 7Belima
- 9Siafá Etoha
- 10Nsue
- 12Magno Mba Bicoro
- 14Buyla Sam
- 19Nlavo Asué
- 20Eneme Bocari
- 23Meseguer
- 24Balboa Bandeira
- 27Mbengono Asu
- 28Nsue Ntugu Akele
- Referee:
- Bakary Gassama
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.
Mohamed Camara (Mali) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).
Foul by Ibrahima Koné (Mali).
Saúl Coco (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yves Bissouma (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Ganet (Equatorial Guinea).
VAR Decision: No Penalty Mali.
Amadou Haïdara (Mali) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dorian Hanza (Equatorial Guinea).
Mohamed Camara (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).
Foul by Ibrahima Koné (Mali).
Post update
Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Moussa Doumbia (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).
Falaye Sacko (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josete Miranda (Equatorial Guinea).
