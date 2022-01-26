Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
MaliMali0Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea0

Afcon 2021: Mali v Equatorial Guinea

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Mali

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2Traoré
  • 17Sacko
  • 5Kouyaté
  • 6Haïdara
  • 4Haïdara
  • 26Camara
  • 20Bissouma
  • 14Malouda Traoré
  • 18Koné
  • 7Doumbia

Substitutes

  • 3Traoré
  • 8Samassékou
  • 9Touré
  • 10Coulibaly
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 12Sissako
  • 16Diarra
  • 19Djenepo
  • 21Traoré
  • 22Diawara
  • 23Dieng
  • 25Sinayoko

Equatorial Guinea

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Owono Ngua Akeng
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
  • 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
  • 11Owono Nchama
  • 6Salvador Edú
  • 22Ganet
  • 8Machín
  • 17Miranda Boacho
  • 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
  • 18Hanza Meha

Substitutes

  • 2Mayé
  • 7Belima
  • 9Siafá Etoha
  • 10Nsue
  • 12Magno Mba Bicoro
  • 14Buyla Sam
  • 19Nlavo Asué
  • 20Eneme Bocari
  • 23Meseguer
  • 24Balboa Bandeira
  • 27Mbengono Asu
  • 28Nsue Ntugu Akele
Referee:
Bakary Gassama

Match Stats

Home TeamMaliAway TeamEquatorial Guinea
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).

  3. Post update

    Hamari Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Mali. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC