Attempt missed. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia with a cross.
MaliMali0Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea0
Last updated on .From the section African
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-4-1-1
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Doumbia with a cross.
Foul by Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea).
Hamari Traoré (Mali) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Basilio Ndong.
Attempt missed. Fréderico Bikoro (Equatorial Guinea) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Ethiopia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Senegal
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|Guinea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Malawi
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ivory Coast
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|2
|Equatorial Guinea
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Sierra Leone
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|4
|Algeria
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mali
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|7
|2
|Gambia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Mauritania
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Will Tottenham sign Luis Diaz and what is the latest on Jesse Lingard to Newcastle?
Laugh and cringe your way through all episodes of The Office on BBC iPlayer now