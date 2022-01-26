Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
Ivory CoastIvory Coast0EgyptEgypt0
Egypt win 5-4 on penalties

Afcon 2021: Egypt beat Ivory Coast on penalties

Mohamed Salah reacts against Ivory Coast
Egypt captain Mohamed Salah went close twice in the first half and netted the decisive penalty

Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 0-0 draw.

The North Africans got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute keeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly's effort in the third round of spot-kicks.

And Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah netted the decisive penalty to send the record seven-time champions through.

Egypt will face Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday (16:00 GMT).

The finale was somewhat harsh on Manchester United defender Bailly, who had performed superbly at the back while sporting a rugby scrum cap on his return from a head injury.

Yet he took a short run-up for his penalty and placed his effort too close to Gabaski, who dived to his right and stuck out his left hand to push the ball onto the bar.

The Zamalek keeper had come on right at the end of the second half after Mohamed El Shenawy picked up a leg injury, and may well start against Morocco depending on the extend of the injury suffered by Egypt's number one.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Ivory Coast

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Sangaré
  • 17Aurier
  • 21BaillyBooked at 9mins
  • 14DeliBooked at 112mins
  • 3Konan
  • 18Sangaré
  • 4SeriSubstituted forBogaat 72'minutes
  • 8KessiéSubstituted forDiéat 30'minutes
  • 15GradelSubstituted forZahaat 71'minutesBooked at 118mins
  • 22HallerSubstituted forCornetat 105'minutes
  • 19Pépé

Substitutes

  • 1Tapé
  • 5Kanon
  • 7Kossounou
  • 9Zaha
  • 10Kouassi
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Maïga
  • 13Boga
  • 20Dié
  • 24Kouamé
  • 26Cissé
  • 28Boli

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1GomaaSubstituted forAbou Gabal Aliat 88'minutes
  • 3Abdel Wahed
  • 6Hegazy
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 13Mohamed
  • 17Elneny
  • 4El Soleya
  • 5Abdul FattahSubstituted forSayedat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forMohamed Ragaei Bakrat 90'minutes
  • 22MarmoushSubstituted forTrézéguetat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 28Mehany
Referee:
Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo

Match Stats

Home TeamIvory CoastAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away21
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home20
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(5).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(5). Mohamed Salah (Egypt) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(4). Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(3), Egypt 0(4). Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(3), Egypt 0(3). Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(2), Egypt 0(3). Omar Kamal (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(2), Egypt 0(2). Amr El Soleya (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(2), Egypt 0(1). Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(1), Egypt 0(1). Zizo (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(1), Egypt 0. Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.

  14. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  16. Booking

    Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire).

  18. Post update

    Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Serge Aurier.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

