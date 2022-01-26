Match ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(5).
Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 0-0 draw.
The North Africans got the upper hand in the shoot-out when substitute keeper Gabaski saved Eric Bailly's effort in the third round of spot-kicks.
And Pharaohs captain Mohamed Salah netted the decisive penalty to send the record seven-time champions through.
Egypt will face Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday (16:00 GMT).
The finale was somewhat harsh on Manchester United defender Bailly, who had performed superbly at the back while sporting a rugby scrum cap on his return from a head injury.
Yet he took a short run-up for his penalty and placed his effort too close to Gabaski, who dived to his right and stuck out his left hand to push the ball onto the bar.
The Zamalek keeper had come on right at the end of the second half after Mohamed El Shenawy picked up a leg injury, and may well start against Morocco depending on the extend of the injury suffered by Egypt's number one.
Line-ups
Ivory Coast
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Sangaré
- 17Aurier
- 21BaillyBooked at 9mins
- 14DeliBooked at 112mins
- 3Konan
- 18Sangaré
- 4SeriSubstituted forBogaat 72'minutes
- 8KessiéSubstituted forDiéat 30'minutes
- 15GradelSubstituted forZahaat 71'minutesBooked at 118mins
- 22HallerSubstituted forCornetat 105'minutes
- 19Pépé
Substitutes
- 1Tapé
- 5Kanon
- 7Kossounou
- 9Zaha
- 10Kouassi
- 11Cornet
- 12Maïga
- 13Boga
- 20Dié
- 24Kouamé
- 26Cissé
- 28Boli
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 1GomaaSubstituted forAbou Gabal Aliat 88'minutes
- 3Abdel Wahed
- 6Hegazy
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 13Mohamed
- 17Elneny
- 4El Soleya
- 5Abdul FattahSubstituted forSayedat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forMohamed Ragaei Bakrat 90'minutes
- 22MarmoushSubstituted forTrézéguetat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Trézéguet
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 12Ashraf
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 19Bekhit
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 28Mehany
- Referee:
- Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away16
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(5).
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(5). Mohamed Salah (Egypt) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(4), Egypt 0(4). Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(3), Egypt 0(4). Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(3), Egypt 0(3). Maxwel Cornet (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(2), Egypt 0(3). Omar Kamal (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty saved! Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(2), Egypt 0(2). Amr El Soleya (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(2), Egypt 0(1). Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(1), Egypt 0(1). Zizo (Egypt) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal! Côte d'Ivoire 0(1), Egypt 0. Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Shootout begins Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.
Second Half Extra Time ends, Côte d'Ivoire 0, Egypt 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire).
Post update
Trézéguet (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Egypt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.