Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.
Line-ups
Ivory Coast
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Sangaré
- 17Aurier
- 21Bailly
- 14Deli
- 3Konan
- 18Sangaré
- 4Seri
- 8Kessié
- 15Gradel
- 22Haller
- 19Pépé
Substitutes
- 1Tapé
- 5Kanon
- 7Kossounou
- 9Zaha
- 10Kouassi
- 11Cornet
- 12Maïga
- 13Boga
- 20Dié
- 24Kouamé
- 26Cissé
- 28Boli
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gomaa
- 3Abdel Wahed
- 6Hegazy
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 13Mohamed
- 17Elneny
- 4El Soleya
- 5Abdul Fattah
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed Abdallah
- 22Marmoush
Substitutes
- 7Trézéguet
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 11Sobhi
- 12Ashraf
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 19Bekhit
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 23Daader
- 28Mehany
- Referee:
- Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire).
Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.