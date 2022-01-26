Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
Ivory CoastIvory Coast0EgyptEgypt0

Afcon 2021: Ivory Coast v Egypt

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Ivory Coast

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Sangaré
  • 17Aurier
  • 21Bailly
  • 14Deli
  • 3Konan
  • 18Sangaré
  • 4Seri
  • 8Kessié
  • 15Gradel
  • 22Haller
  • 19Pépé

Substitutes

  • 1Tapé
  • 5Kanon
  • 7Kossounou
  • 9Zaha
  • 10Kouassi
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Maïga
  • 13Boga
  • 20Dié
  • 24Kouamé
  • 26Cissé
  • 28Boli

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gomaa
  • 3Abdel Wahed
  • 6Hegazy
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 13Mohamed
  • 17Elneny
  • 4El Soleya
  • 5Abdul Fattah
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 11Sobhi
  • 12Ashraf
  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 19Bekhit
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 23Daader
  • 28Mehany
Referee:
Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo

Match Stats

Home TeamIvory CoastAway TeamEgypt
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Max-Alain Gradel (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ghislain Konan.

  2. Post update

    Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Post update

    Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Côte d'Ivoire).

  8. Post update

    Ahmed Abou El Fotouh (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th January 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32104137
2Gambia32103127
3Tunisia31024223
4Mauritania300307-70
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC