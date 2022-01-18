Last updated on .From the section European Football

St Pauli play in the second tier of German football

Holders Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup on Tuesday when they suffered a shock last-16 defeat to second division side St Pauli.

The Bundesliga 2 leaders struck early in the first half when Etienne Amenyido finished from close range.

A strong Dortmund side fell further behind in the 40th minute when Axel Witsel turned a cross into his own net.

Erling Braut Haaland reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but St Pauli held on for a famous win.

Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Cologne also went out to second-tier opposition, losing on penalties to Hamburg SV after the game ended 1-1, while Bochum beat Mainz 3-1.