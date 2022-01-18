German DFB Cup
FC St. PauliFC St. Pauli2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

St Pauli 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Holders stunned by Bundesliga 2 side in German Cup

Last updated on .From the section European Football

St Pauli celebrate scoring against Borussia Dortmund
St Pauli play in the second tier of German football

Holders Borussia Dortmund were knocked out of the German Cup on Tuesday when they suffered a shock last-16 defeat to second division side St Pauli.

The Bundesliga 2 leaders struck early in the first half when Etienne Amenyido finished from close range.

A strong Dortmund side fell further behind in the 40th minute when Axel Witsel turned a cross into his own net.

Erling Braut Haaland reduced the deficit from the penalty spot but St Pauli held on for a famous win.

Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Cologne also went out to second-tier opposition, losing on penalties to Hamburg SV after the game ended 1-1, while Bochum beat Mainz 3-1.

View more on twitter

Line-ups

FC St. Pauli

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Smarsch
  • 2OhlssonSubstituted forZanderat 75'minutes
  • 18Medic
  • 3Lawrence
  • 23Paqarada
  • 20Becker
  • 8Smith
  • 7Irvine
  • 30Hartel
  • 9BurgstallerSubstituted forMakienokat 90'minutes
  • 27AmenyidoSubstituted forDittgenat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ziereis
  • 10Buchtmann
  • 11Dittgen
  • 13Daschner
  • 16Makienok
  • 19Zander
  • 21Ritzka
  • 22Vasilj
  • 26Benatelli

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 16AkanjiSubstituted forZagadouat 76'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19Brandt
  • 28WitselSubstituted forMoukokoat 90'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 11Reus
  • 9Haaland
  • 10T HazardSubstituted forMalenat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Carvalho
  • 21Malen
  • 27Tigges
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 39Wolf
Referee:
Harm Osmers
Attendance:
2,000

Match Stats

Home TeamFC St. PauliAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home7
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th January 2022

Top Stories