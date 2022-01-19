Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a 2-1 defeat at Everton on 6 December

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have made an offer to take Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan.

Aubameyang has not played for the Gunners since 6 December and was stripped of the club captaincy after a disciplinary breach the following week.

He has returned to London having been sent home early from the Africa Cup of Nations after scans revealed "heart lesions" following a bout of Covid.

Al-Nassr want Aubameyang, 32, on loan with the option of a permanent deal.

Arsenal have not yet responded to the Saudi side and boss Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday the forward is now undergoing further tests after being released by Gabon following the health issue that forced him to miss their Afcon game against Ghana last Friday.

"He is going through some examinations because we haven't had any clarity from the Gabon national team about why he came back," Arteta said.

"Our obligation is to make sure there are no more issues and that the player is safe and in good condition.

"Hopefully that is the case. He has never had any problems historically so that's where we are."