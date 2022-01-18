Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Oldham signed Ousmane Fane from non-league side Kidderminster Harriers in 2016

League One strugglers Morecambe have signed former Oldham Athletic midfielder Ousmane Fane on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old made 91 appearances in three years with the Latics, having been signed in 2016 by Stephen Robinson, who is now Morecambe boss.

Since then, Fane has plied his trade in Malaysia and Indonesia.

"He's got experience at League One level and I am delighted to get him," Robinson told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.