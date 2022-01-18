Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Danny Batth helped Wolves win promotion from League One in 2013-14 when they finished on 103 points, a record for English football's third tier

Sunderland have signed centre-back Danny Batth from Championship side Stoke City on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old joins on an 18-month deal from the Potters having made 107 appearances for the club after joining from Wolves in January 2019.

Whilst at Wolves, he captained the side from League One to the Premier League turning out 212 times for the club.

"I'm very happy that this deal is done because this is a juggernaut of a football club," he said.

"This is the perfect set-up for me. I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the home supporters and I've already spoken to the head coach, who has tried to sign me in the past.

"When the opportunity arose, I thought it would be the perfect option to crack on and do well."

