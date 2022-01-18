Arsenal: Sead Kolasinac released by Gunners and joins Marseille
Defender Sead Kolasinac has joined Marseille on a free transfer after being released by Arsenal.
The 28-year-old Bosnian international joined the Gunners from German side Schalke in June 2017.
He made 118 appearances for Arsenal, scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the FA Community Shield.
In a statement, Arsenal said Kolasinac left "by mutual consent" and thanked him "for his contribution to the club".
Kolasinac - who returned to Schalke on loan for half of the 2020-21 season - was a late substitute in Arsenal's 2020 FA Cup final victory against Chelsea.
