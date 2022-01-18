Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Sead Kolasinac featured in Arsenal's 2-0 EFL Cup win against Leeds in October

Defender Sead Kolasinac has joined Marseille on a free transfer after being released by Arsenal.

The 28-year-old Bosnian international joined the Gunners from German side Schalke in June 2017.

He made 118 appearances for Arsenal, scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the FA Community Shield.

In a statement, Arsenal said Kolasinac left "by mutual consent" and thanked him "for his contribution to the club".

Kolasinac - who returned to Schalke on loan for half of the 2020-21 season - was a late substitute in Arsenal's 2020 FA Cup final victory against Chelsea.

