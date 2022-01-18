Arsenal: Sead Kolasinac released by Gunners and joins Marseille

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Sead Kolasinac
Sead Kolasinac featured in Arsenal's 2-0 EFL Cup win against Leeds in October

Defender Sead Kolasinac has joined Marseille on a free transfer after being released by Arsenal.

The 28-year-old Bosnian international joined the Gunners from German side Schalke in June 2017.

He made 118 appearances for Arsenal, scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the FA Community Shield.

In a statement, Arsenal said Kolasinac left "by mutual consent" and thanked him "for his contribution to the club".

Kolasinac - who returned to Schalke on loan for half of the 2020-21 season - was a late substitute in Arsenal's 2020 FA Cup final victory against Chelsea.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

How to follow Arsenal on the BBC bannerArsenal banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport