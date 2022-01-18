Harvey Elliott: Liverpool teenager returns to full training after ankle surgery
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has returned to full training after recovering from ankle surgery.
Elliott, 18, suffered a fracture dislocation on his left ankle during the side's 3-0 win at Leeds in September.
He has been undergoing rehabilitation since surgery and the club tweeted a video of him leaving the field after a training session on Tuesday.
In the short video clip, Elliott said: "Good to be back."
Elliott, who joined Liverpool from Fulham at the age of 16 in July 2019, made his senior debut for the club in September of that year.
He had featured in every game for Klopp's side in this season's Premier League before the injury.
