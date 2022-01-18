Last updated on .From the section League One

Rotherham's match with Lincoln City was postponed at 14:15 GMT on the day of the game

Rotherham United's League One fixture with Lincoln City on Tuesday has been postponed because of a frozen pitch at the New York Stadium.

Referee Andy Haines carried out a pitch inspection, with the match officially called off at 14:15 GMT.

The Millers are third in the table, having played two fewer games than Wycombe and Sunderland above them, and could have gone top with a win.

Meanwhile, Lincoln are 18th, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

A new date for the rescheduled fixture has not yet been released.