Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Souttar, St Mirren, McGrath, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Giovanni van Bronckhorst questions the penalty awarded against his Rangers side and Ryan Kent's dismissal in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen. (Express)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes his side should have had two penalties against Rangers. (Sun)
Meanwhile, Glass has dismissed the possibility of Lewis Ferguson joining Cagliari. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Hearts' Rangers-bound defender John Souttar can blank out any boos from Tynecastle supporters, says his current manager Robbie Neilson.(Record)
Borussia Monchengladbach indicate midfielder and Celtic target Hannes Wolf will leave the club soon. (Scotsman - subscription required)
But QPR boss Mark Warburton has played down Celtic interest in forward Sinclair Armstrong.(Scotsman - subscription required)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says midfielder Jamie McGrath was left out of Tuesday's win at Dundee United because he "did not feel that his head was in the right place". (Express)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet needs taken out the team, says former Easter Road forward Tam McManus. (Record)
New Hibs defender Harry Clarke faces "a few weeks" injured, says head coach Shaun Maloney. (Express)
Jake Doyle-Hayes urges Hibernian to turn possession into points. (Herald - subscription required)