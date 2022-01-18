Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst questions the penalty awarded against his Rangers side and Ryan Kent's dismissal in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen. (Express) external-link

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes his side should have had two penalties against Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Glass has dismissed the possibility of Lewis Ferguson joining Cagliari. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hearts' Rangers-bound defender John Souttar can blank out any boos from Tynecastle supporters, says his current manager Robbie Neilson.(Record) external-link

Borussia Monchengladbach indicate midfielder and Celtic target Hannes Wolf will leave the club soon. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

But QPR boss Mark Warburton has played down Celtic interest in forward Sinclair Armstrong.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin says midfielder Jamie McGrath was left out of Tuesday's win at Dundee United because he "did not feel that his head was in the right place". (Express) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet needs taken out the team, says former Easter Road forward Tam McManus. (Record) external-link

New Hibs defender Harry Clarke faces "a few weeks" injured, says head coach Shaun Maloney. (Express) external-link