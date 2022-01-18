Shaun Niven: Stranraer 'shocked and saddened' by chairman's death aged 52
Last updated on .From the section Stranraer
Stranraer chairman Shaun Niven has died aged 52.
The Scottish League Two club said they were "shocked and saddened" by the passing of their "much-loved chairman".
"Shaun was a devoted football man and a great friend to all at Stair Park," added vice-chairman Robert Rice. "Our thoughts are with Shaun's family and friends at this awful time."
Tributes from fans, players and officials have been posted on the club's social media outlets.
