Shaun Niven, pictured in 2016

Stranraer chairman Shaun Niven has died aged 52.

The Scottish League Two club said they were "shocked and saddened" by the passing of their "much-loved chairman".

"Shaun was a devoted football man and a great friend to all at Stair Park," added vice-chairman Robert Rice. "Our thoughts are with Shaun's family and friends at this awful time."

Tributes from fans, players and officials have been posted on the club's social media outlets.