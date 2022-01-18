Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Matthew Daly's most recent appearance for Hartlepool came in their 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy

Bradford City have signed midfielder Matthew Daly on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old arrives at Valley Parade having spent the first half of the season on loan at Hartlepool.

Whilst there, he made 27 appearances and scored seven goals.

"I needed the experience at Hartlepool. As my first loan, it made me a better player, and hopefully now I can take that to the next level here," he said.

