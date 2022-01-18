Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Colkett played in Sweden's top league for the last three years

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Charlie Colkett on a deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea, however he never made a first-team appearance at the club.

He spent time on loan at Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town and Shrewsbury Town before signing for Ostersunds in Sweden in 2019.

Colkett has spent the past week training with the Robins.

"I'm delighted and over the moon. I can't wait to get going and help towards the rest of the season," Colkett said.

"I had an experience abroad, a nice experience, but I'm delighted to be back on home soil and am looking forward to getting the ball rolling."

