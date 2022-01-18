Aston Villa: Robin Olsen set to join on loan from Roma
Aston Villa are poised to complete the signing of Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan until the end of the season.
The 32-year-old Roma keeper started the season on loan at Sheffield United but lost his place after injury and is now on the brink of joining Villa.
He was also on loan at Everton last season.
Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants experienced cover for Emi Martinez and regards OIsen as the ideal deputy.
Olsen made seven Premier League appearances for Everton in their 2020-21 campaign, keeping two clean sheets.
He is currently Sweden's first-choice keeper and played in all four of their Euro 2020 matches last summer.
