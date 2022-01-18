Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Robin Olsen has kept one clean sheet in 11 appearances for Sheffield United in the Championship this season

Aston Villa are poised to complete the signing of Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old Roma keeper started the season on loan at Sheffield United but lost his place after injury and is now on the brink of joining Villa.

He was also on loan at Everton last season.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard wants experienced cover for Emi Martinez and regards OIsen as the ideal deputy.

Olsen made seven Premier League appearances for Everton in their 2020-21 campaign, keeping two clean sheets.

He is currently Sweden's first-choice keeper and played in all four of their Euro 2020 matches last summer.