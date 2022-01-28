Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton2Raith RoversRaith Rovers2

Greenock Morton 2-2 Raith Rovers: Muirhead goal earns hosts point

By Brian McLauchlinBBC Scotland at Cappielow

Morton v Raith Rovers

Morton and Raith Rovers shared the points in a terrific Scottish Championship game despite treacherous conditions at Cappielow.

Amidst driving rain and strong winds former Raith striker Gozie Ugwu pounced after a goalkeeping error.

Jamie Gullan levelled with a penalty and Raith stunned the home support when Reagan Tumilty fired in.

Morton, however, earned a draw when substitute Robbie Muirhead glanced a header beyond Jamie Macdonald.

And MacDonald made a crucial save in the dying moments from Ugwu to deny Morton a late winner.

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2LedgerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 68'minutes
  • 47Lithgow
  • 4McLeanSubstituted forMcEnteeat 67'minutes
  • 12BrandonBooked at 12mins
  • 10LyonSubstituted forMcGrattanat 82'minutes
  • 8Blues
  • 7OliverSubstituted forRussellat 82'minutes
  • 3StrappBooked at 90mins
  • 14Reilly
  • 11Ugwu

Substitutes

  • 5McEntee
  • 6Jacobs
  • 9Muirhead
  • 15Russell
  • 16Hynes
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 25King

Raith Rovers

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Musonda
  • 5BerraSubstituted forLangat 23'minutes
  • 6Benedictus
  • 2TumiltyBooked at 24mins
  • 8Matthews
  • 20WilliamsonSubstituted forArnottat 87'minutes
  • 3Dick
  • 16StantonBooked at 71mins
  • 9Gullan
  • 22RossSubstituted forPoplatnikat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 11Zanatta
  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
1,404

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morton 2, Raith Rovers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morton 2, Raith Rovers 2.

  3. Booking

    Lewis Strapp (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Morton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Russell with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Aaron Arnott replaces Ben Williamson.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Morton. Conceded by Tom Lang.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Gullan.

  12. Post update

    Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Strapp (Morton).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Mark Russell replaces Gary Oliver.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Morton. Lewis McGrattan replaces Reece Lyon.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Blues (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Morton) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gavin Reilly with a cross following a fast break.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Dick.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Morton 2, Raith Rovers 2. Robbie Muirhead (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Strapp with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22118335161941
2Inverness CT22108430181238
3Kilmarnock21114627151237
4Raith Rovers239953124736
5Partick Thistle2096533191433
6Hamilton2266102437-1324
7Morton224992633-721
8Ayr2156101934-1521
9Dunfermline2231092037-1719
10Queen of Sth2146112133-1218
View full Scottish Championship table

