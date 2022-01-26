Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci limped off in the opening stages

St Johnstone halted their 10-game losing run but remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a stalemate with fellow strugglers Dundee.

Both sides struggled to prise chances from a dour Tayside derby that maintains Dundee's two-point lead over the Perth club.

The hosts - the better side - gained a first point in nine league outings.

Dundee, who had a Charlie Adam drive cleared off the line late on, end a run of six straight Premiership defeats.

And the bottom two gain ground in the survival battle, with Ross County - now four points above Dundee - and Livingston both losing.

With so much at stake, the importance of this game understandably wasn't matched by the spectacle.

St Johnstone were reeling from a humiliating Scottish Cup loss to fourth-tier Kelty Hearts that piled more pressure on manager Callum Davidson amid a wretched losing streak.

Davidson's side need all the help they can get to improve a scoring record - 11 goals in 22 league games - that is by far the worst in the division.

But they lost striker Nadir Cifcti, on just his third appearance, to a pulled hamstring early on, with Chris Kane taking over.

Fellow striker Callum Hendry, recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock, toiled away manfully and threatened a second-half breakthrough. The Saints striker barrelled in from the left flank, sold Liam Fontaine a dummy, and got a low shot away that was blocked by the legs of Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins.

It was a rare moment of attacking excitement from either side.

Home defender Jamie McCart sent a header into the arms of Legzdins in the opening stages, while Zander Clark gathered a Max Anderson effort at the other end.

Niall McGinn was pitched in for his Dundee debut shortly after the interval as James McPake sought some attacking impetus. Leigh Griffiths almost provided it, with his effort parried away by Clark at the near post.

Murray Davidson dragged wide for St Johstone, but the visitors finished the stronger and Adam drove down the left and drilled across goal, with Jamie McCart on hand to make a crucial intervention on the line.

Man of the match - Cammy MacPherson

The St Johnstone midfielder was full of industry and tried to get his side on the front foot

What did we learn?

St Johnstone's revival has to start somewhere and Davidson will believe this battling point can be the launchpad for a rise to survival.

His side showed the defensive diligence that was the foundation of their double cup success last season, but a lack of attacking quality continues to be a glaring problem. On that front, Davidson will be anxiously hope for positive news on Ciftci's injury.

Dundee were dreadful for much of the opening hour but, similar to the hosts, can take the positive of stopping an alarming run of defeats.

Adam jolted the visitors to life following his introduction off the bench, while McGinn and fellow new signing Jay Chapman will also be pushing for a start at the weekend.

What's next?

St Johnstone are in Premiership action away to Aberdeen on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Dundee host St Mirren at the same time.

Player of the match McGinn Niall McGinn with an average of 7.25 St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone

Dundee Dundee Dundee St Johnstone Avg Squad number 18 Player name MacPherson Average rating 6.45 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.25 Squad number 22 Player name Hendry Average rating 6.23 Squad number 24 Player name Booth Average rating 6.22 Squad number 5 Player name Cleary Average rating 6.10 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 6.03 Squad number 34 Player name Butterfield Average rating 6.03 Squad number 8 Player name Davidson Average rating 5.95 Squad number 1 Player name Clark Average rating 5.93 Squad number 4 Player name McCart Average rating 5.58 Squad number 23 Player name Çiftçi Average rating 5.09 Squad number 9 Player name Kane Average rating 4.87 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 4.12 Dundee Avg Squad number 77 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.25 Squad number 2 Player name Kerr Average rating 6.19 Squad number 17 Player name McCowan Average rating 6.18 Squad number 18 Player name McMullan Average rating 6.12 Squad number 8 Player name Byrne Average rating 6.10 Squad number 5 Player name Sweeney Average rating 6.10 Squad number 24 Player name Anderson Average rating 6.02 Squad number 26 Player name Adam Average rating 6.00 Squad number 1 Player name Legzdins Average rating 5.98 Squad number 10 Player name McGowan Average rating 5.81 Squad number 4 Player name Fontaine Average rating 5.66 Squad number 7 Player name Jakubiak Average rating 5.63 Squad number 16 Player name Elliott Average rating 5.30 Squad number 29 Player name Griffiths Average rating 3.78