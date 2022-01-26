Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee 0.
St Johnstone halted their 10-game losing run but remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a stalemate with fellow strugglers Dundee.
Both sides struggled to prise chances from a dour Tayside derby that maintains Dundee's two-point lead over the Perth club.
The hosts - the better side - gained a first point in nine league outings.
Dundee, who had a Charlie Adam drive cleared off the line late on, end a run of six straight Premiership defeats.
And the bottom two gain ground in the survival battle, with Ross County - now four points above Dundee - and Livingston both losing.
With so much at stake, the importance of this game understandably wasn't matched by the spectacle.
St Johnstone were reeling from a humiliating Scottish Cup loss to fourth-tier Kelty Hearts that piled more pressure on manager Callum Davidson amid a wretched losing streak.
Davidson's side need all the help they can get to improve a scoring record - 11 goals in 22 league games - that is by far the worst in the division.
But they lost striker Nadir Cifcti, on just his third appearance, to a pulled hamstring early on, with Chris Kane taking over.
Fellow striker Callum Hendry, recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock, toiled away manfully and threatened a second-half breakthrough. The Saints striker barrelled in from the left flank, sold Liam Fontaine a dummy, and got a low shot away that was blocked by the legs of Dundee keeper Adam Legzdins.
It was a rare moment of attacking excitement from either side.
Home defender Jamie McCart sent a header into the arms of Legzdins in the opening stages, while Zander Clark gathered a Max Anderson effort at the other end.
Niall McGinn was pitched in for his Dundee debut shortly after the interval as James McPake sought some attacking impetus. Leigh Griffiths almost provided it, with his effort parried away by Clark at the near post.
Murray Davidson dragged wide for St Johstone, but the visitors finished the stronger and Adam drove down the left and drilled across goal, with Jamie McCart on hand to make a crucial intervention on the line.
Man of the match - Cammy MacPherson
What did we learn?
St Johnstone's revival has to start somewhere and Davidson will believe this battling point can be the launchpad for a rise to survival.
His side showed the defensive diligence that was the foundation of their double cup success last season, but a lack of attacking quality continues to be a glaring problem. On that front, Davidson will be anxiously hope for positive news on Ciftci's injury.
Dundee were dreadful for much of the opening hour but, similar to the hosts, can take the positive of stopping an alarming run of defeats.
Adam jolted the visitors to life following his introduction off the bench, while McGinn and fellow new signing Jay Chapman will also be pushing for a start at the weekend.
What's next?
St Johnstone are in Premiership action away to Aberdeen on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Dundee host St Mirren at the same time.
Player of the match
McGinnNiall McGinn
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number22Player nameHendryAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number24Player nameBoothAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number5Player nameClearyAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number34Player nameButterfieldAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number8Player nameDavidsonAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number1Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number4Player nameMcCartAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number23Player nameÇiftçiAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
4.12
Dundee
Avg
- Squad number77Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number2Player nameKerrAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number17Player nameMcCowanAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number18Player nameMcMullanAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number8Player nameByrneAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number5Player nameSweeneyAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number24Player nameAndersonAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number26Player nameAdamAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number1Player nameLegzdinsAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number10Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number4Player nameFontaineAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number7Player nameJakubiakAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number16Player nameElliottAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number29Player nameGriffithsAverage rating
3.78
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Clark
- 5Cleary
- 6GordonBooked at 65mins
- 4McCart
- 2Brown
- 8Davidson
- 34Butterfield
- 18MacPherson
- 24Booth
- 23ÇiftçiSubstituted forKaneat 10'minutes
- 22HendrySubstituted forMayat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 7May
- 9Kane
- 12Parish
- 14Middleton
- 15Gilmour
- 16Mahon
- 21Crawford
- 26Craig
Dundee
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Legzdins
- 16Elliott
- 4Fontaine
- 5Sweeney
- 2KerrBooked at 76mins
- 24Anderson
- 8Byrne
- 18McMullan
- 10McGowanSubstituted forAdamat 51'minutes
- 17McCowanSubstituted forMcGinnat 51'minutes
- 29GriffithsSubstituted forJakubiakat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Jakubiak
- 11McDaid
- 12Chapman
- 15Mulligan
- 19Robertson
- 21Lawlor
- 26Adam
- 30Sharp
- 77McGinn
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Dundee 0.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Jakubiak (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Niall McGinn.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Paul McMullan.
Post update
Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Max Anderson (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
James Brown (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Sweeney (Dundee).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cammy Kerr (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Butterfield (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Daniel Cleary (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Niall McGinn (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Stevie May replaces Callum Hendry.
Post update
Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christie Elliott (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Alex Jakubiak replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Post update
Foul by Callum Hendry (St. Johnstone).