RangersRangers1LivingstonLivingston0

Rangers 1-0 Livingston: Scott Arfield goals earns leaders nervy win

By Andrew SouthwickBBC Scotland

Substitute Scott Arfield broke the deadlock for Rangers late on
Rangers maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership after Scott Arfield's goal earned a nervy win over Livingston.

For 75 minutes at Ibrox, the champions looked set to drop points for the second game in a row and concede more ground to closest challengers Celtic.

But Arfield netted after coming off the bench and extended Rangers' unbeaten run in all competitions to 21.

It was just Livingston's second defeat in seven games.

And, although they remain ninth, both Dundee and bottom-club St Johnstone edged a point closer to them in the battle to avoid relegation.

It was a big night for 18-year-old Alex Lowry, given his first start for Rangers after scoring from the bench on his debut in the 4-0 Scottish Cup romp over Stirling Albion.

And the teenager impressed, being at the centre of everything Rangers threw at Livingston in the first half.

He had the champions' first chance of the match as Fashion Sakala teed him up on the edge of the box, but he shot straight at goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

Then Lowry picked out Scott Wright, whose goalbound shot beat the goalkeeper, but not Jack Fitzwater who had raced back to clear off the line.

Twice the twinkled-toed Lowry collected the ball out wide and drove neat balls across the face of goal from both wings, but each time no-one in blue could take advantage.

Livingston were giving a good account of themselves. Fitzwater met a corner with a downward header, but Allan McGregor saved it on the line. The visiting players raced to the referee to appeal for handball, but Don Robertson ignored their claims.

And Stryjek had to pull off a fantastic save at the other end to deny the home side when James Tavernier's driven cross found Sakala at the front post, and the Polish goalkeeper got his legs to the ball to deflect it over the bar.

Sakala became the main man after the break as he took the game by the scruff of the neck, but he was struggling to add the end product to his play.

A good turn and shot led to an easy save for Stryjek, then a driving run forward was followed by a shot that was always rising over the bar.

But Arfield eased Ibrox nerves when he finally broke the deadlock. Borna Barisic exchanged passes with Sakala, and chipped a ball to the veteran midfielder, who hooked it over the defence and into the far corner.

Ayo Obileye had a late chance for Livingston but couldn't connect with a looping ball into the box as Rangers held on.

Man of the match - Fashion Sakala

The forward put in a hard-working shift for Rangers and was always looking to make something happen

What did we learn?

January is proving to be a tough month for Rangers, and after dropping points at Aberdeen they nearly squandered more against Livingston as they struggled to cut the visitors open.

But the performance of teenager Lowry will be one of the talking points among the support. The gifted midfielder went looking for the ball from the first whistle and was at the centre of much of their good play. He had a quieter second half but still showed flashes of what he could do.

Livingston will be frustrated not to have left with a point. A Fitzwater header apart they didn't create too many chances, but the performances of Obileye and Stephane Omeonga in particular were positives.

What's next?

Rangers are away to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (12:30 GMT), while Livingston are at Hibernian later that day (15:00).

Player of the match

StryjekMax Stryjek

with an average of 7.42

Rangers

  1. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number51Player nameLowry
    Average rating

    5.81

  3. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.51

  4. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.48

  5. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    5.31

  6. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.20

  7. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    5.19

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.17

  9. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    5.09

  10. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    4.94

  11. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    4.84

  12. Squad number11Player nameItten
    Average rating

    4.80

  13. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.77

  14. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.67

Livingston

  1. Squad number32Player nameStryjek
    Average rating

    7.42

  2. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.37

  3. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.36

  4. Squad number3Player nameLongridge
    Average rating

    7.33

  5. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.29

  6. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.27

  7. Squad number14Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.26

  8. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.20

  9. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.19

  10. Squad number33Player nameOmeonga
    Average rating

    7.17

  11. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.06

  12. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.04

  13. Squad number23Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    6.75

  14. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.48

  15. Squad number21Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    6.38

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 31mins
  • 3Bassey
  • 31Barisic
  • 19SandsSubstituted forArfieldat 59'minutes
  • 18Kamara
  • 23WrightSubstituted forJackat 76'minutes
  • 51Lowry
  • 30Sakala
  • 11IttenSubstituted forRoofeat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lundstram
  • 8Jack
  • 15Simpson
  • 21Barker
  • 25Roofe
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 42McCann
  • 43King

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 3LongridgeBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMcMillanat 76'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 18Holt
  • 33OmeongaBooked at 21mins
  • 14BaileySubstituted forChukwuemekaat 80'minutes
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forNoubleat 65'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forForrestat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Jacobs
  • 11Montaño
  • 15Boyes
  • 16Lewis
  • 17Forrest
  • 19Nouble
  • 21McMillan
  • 23Chukwuemeka
  • 36Maley
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
48,343

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rangers 1, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Fitzwater (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Nouble with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Rangers. Scott Arfield tries a through ball, but Kemar Roofe is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  9. Post update

    Caleb Chukwuemeka (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Caleb Chukwuemeka replaces Odin Bailey.

  12. Post update

    Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Omeonga (Livingston).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Alan Forrest replaces Andrew Shinnie.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Jack replaces Scott Wright.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Jackson Longridge.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Rangers 1, Livingston 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Calvin Bassey (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Glen Kamara following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Pittman.

  20. Post update

    Kemar Roofe (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers22174145153055
2Celtic22163346133351
3Hearts22116532201239
4Motherwell229582630-432
5Hibernian228682424030
6Aberdeen2284102626028
7Dundee Utd2284101926-728
8St Mirren2251072132-1125
9Livingston2265111827-923
10Ross County2256113138-721
11Dundee2245131839-2117
12St Johnstone2236131127-1615
View full Scottish Premiership table

